Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says experimental drug saved him after cancer diagnosis

Dallas, Texas - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has told the Dallas Morning News that an experimental trial drug saved his life after he fought stage four melanoma for a decade.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attends the premiere of Netflix's America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles on August 11, 2025. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Jones (82) talked about undergoing cancer treatments in an episode of the upcoming Netflix documentary on the Cowboys: America's team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.

He didn't give details, but a reporter from the Morning News asked him about it on Tuesday and Jones said he was "saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle (drug) called PD-1 (therapy)."

"I went into trials for that PD-1 and it has been one of the great medicines," Jones told the newspaper. "I now have no tumors."

Stage four melanoma refers to skin cancer that has metastasized to other parts of the body.

Jones said he was diagnosed in 2010 and began treatment. Over the next decade, he said, he had two lung surgeries and two lymph node surgeries.

He began the experimental therapy near the end of the 10-year period with PD-1, or Programmed Cell Death Protein 1, a type of immunotherapy that according to the American Cancer Society helps "the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells."

Jones is one of the NFL's most recognizable owners.