Los Angeles Dodgers deny ICE agents attempting to access stadium parking lots

Los Angeles, California - The Los Angeles Dodgers said Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents attempted to access the MLB stadium's parking lots amid the Trump administration's aggressive deportations.

The team shared a social media post on Thursday afternoon, revealing that agents had "requested permission to access the parking lots."

"They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization," the statement said. "Tonight's game will be played as scheduled."

According to NBC News, protestors had gathered at Dodgers Stadium in opposition to ICE's violent raids in the city. Police were eventually called, and protestors were asked to disperse.

Reports have also indicated that the Dodgers planned to announce new initiatives aimed at helping migrant communities at Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles has been the site of massive protests against ICE over the past two weeks, with President Donald Trump escalating the situation by calling in the National Guard without Governor Gavin Newsom's approval.

The Dodgers have faced criticism from fans over their silence on the situation, but the team's superstar outfielder Kike Hernandez recently penned a viral message condemning the immigration raids.