Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles Dodgers baseball icon, has died
Los Angeles, California - Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Fernando Valenzuela, one of the sport's most beloved figures, died on Tuesday at the age of 63, the Major League Baseball team said in a statement.
The Mexican pitcher played 17 seasons in MLB for six clubs but was best remembered for his time with the Dodgers, particularly for his role in the 1981 team who beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.
His performances in that season and the excitement it caused became known as "Fernandomania" and attracted a large Mexican fan-base to the Los Angeles team.
"On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said.
"He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes," he added.
Remembered for his "wind-up" pitching style, he had been part of the Dodgers' Spanish language commentary team until recently, and his passing led to a tribute from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.
"Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation. His 1981 season ranks among the most decorated pitching years of all-time," Manfred said in a statement.
No cause of death was given, but the Dodgers announced earlier this month that Valenzuela would not commentate the rest of the season due to an unspecified health problem.
Fernando Valenzuela's rise as baseball legend
Born in Etchohuaquila, Sonora, Mexico as the youngest of 12 children, Valenzuela made his Major League debut at age 19 with the Dodgers in September 1980, throwing 17.2 innings without allowing an earned run for the remainder of the season.
In 1981, beginning with a 2-0 opening day shutout of the Houston Astros in an emergency start, he went on an unprecedented career-opening run, with complete games in his first eight career starts and a 0.50 ERA launching the wave of popularity that surrounded him.
He was the first and only player MLB history to win Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young Award as top pitcher in the same season.
He led the National League in strikeouts, shutouts, complete games, innings pitched, and starts as the Dodgers captured the 1981 World Series.
"What Fernandomania did for the Dodgers was build generation after generation of Mexican-American fans," John Thorn, MLB's official historian told MLB.com in 2021.
"The Mexican-American community has always been large in Los Angeles, but it was not attached to the Dodgers when they were imported from Brooklyn. He made everybody feel bigger and welcome. They went to the stadium to see him," he added.
Fernando Valenzuela to be honored at Dodger Stadium
A charismatic figure, Valenzuela's warm-ups were accompanied by the tune of Abba's hit Fernando, and his face adorned cereal boxes.
After he departed the Dodgers following the 1990 season, Valenzuela went on to pitch for the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals.
He retired from the game after the 1997 season but six years later returned to the Dodgers as a broadcaster. Even in his 40s, he made appearances in the Mexican winter league. In 2015, he became a naturalized American citizen.
He was part of the coaching staff of the Mexican team in several editions of the World Baseball Classic, and his number 34 jersey was officially retired last year.
His death comes ahead of Friday's opening game of the first World Series between the Dodgers and the Yankees since the 1981 triumph.
"We will honor Fernando's memory during the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Fernando’s family, the Dodgers, his friends across the game, and all the loyal baseball fans of Mexico," said Manfred.
Cover photo: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP