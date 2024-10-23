Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles Dodgers baseball icon, has died

Los Angeles, California - Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Fernando Valenzuela, one of the sport's most beloved figures, died on Tuesday at the age of 63, the Major League Baseball team said in a statement.

The Mexican pitcher played 17 seasons in MLB for six clubs but was best remembered for his time with the Dodgers, particularly for his role in the 1981 team who beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

His performances in that season and the excitement it caused became known as "Fernandomania" and attracted a large Mexican fan-base to the Los Angeles team.

"On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said.

"He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes," he added.

Remembered for his "wind-up" pitching style, he had been part of the Dodgers' Spanish language commentary team until recently, and his passing led to a tribute from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

"Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation. His 1981 season ranks among the most decorated pitching years of all-time," Manfred said in a statement.

No cause of death was given, but the Dodgers announced earlier this month that Valenzuela would not commentate the rest of the season due to an unspecified health problem.