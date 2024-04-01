MLB suspends Mets' Yohan Ramirez for shocking throw at batter

New York, New York - Major League Baseball suspended New York Mets pitcher Yohan Ramírez for three games on Sunday for throwing intentionally at Milwaukee batter Rhys Hoskins in a 7-6 home loss Saturday.

New York Mets pitcher Yohan Ramírez has been suspended and fined after throwing a fastball behind the back of Milwaukee Brewers batter Rhys Hoskins. © ADAM HUNGER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 28-year-old Dominican right-hander was also fined an undisclosed sum for his actions in the seventh inning while Mets manager Carlos Mendoza also received a one-game ban.



Hoskins already had three hits, including his first home run of the season, when he came to the plate in the top of the seventh inning.

Ramírez zipped a 94-mph fastball behind the back of Hoskins and was thrown out of the game, although he said after the contest the pitch had not been intentional.

The incident followed a hard slide into second base by Hoskins on Friday in the season opener for both clubs, nearly spiking Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil in the eighth inning.

That led to both benches clearing but no punches were exchanged, only some harsh words between those involved in the play.

Ramírez appealed his punishment, delaying any discipline until the process is completed.