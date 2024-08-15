Jordan Chiles slams "unjust" and "devastating" decision to take away Olympic medal

Paris, France - US gymnast Jordan Chiles said Thursday that being stripped of a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics has been devastating and heartbreaking and delivered her an unjust blow.

The 23-year-old from Los Angeles also said a swirl of social media attacks have been extremely hurtful as she tries to recover from the controversy over the floor exercise final.



A score revision over degree of difficulty lifted Chiles to third in the floor exercise but Romania appealed the decision and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled the US appeal came too late, prompting the International Gymnastics Federation to award the medal to Romanian Ana Barbosu.

USA Gymnastics appealed the CAS decision with time-stamped video evidence the appeal was made in time, but CAS said it could not reconsider its decision, prompting USAG to vow it would push the case to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

"While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away," Chiles said in a statement posted Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.

"I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful. I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey.

"To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I've poured my heart and soul into this sport, and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country."

Despite the heartache and setbacks, Chiles said she thinks a just outcome will result at some stage.