US gymnast Jordan Chiles dealt another blow as team fights for bronze medal back

Washington DC - USA Gymnastics said on Monday said that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would not reconsider its decision asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze medal she was awarded in the women's floor exercise final at the Paris Olympics .

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will not reconsider its decision asking Jordan Chiles to return the bronze medal she was awarded at the Paris Olympics. © Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Officials had been notified by CAS that their rules "do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented," USA Gymnastics said in a statement.



"We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan."

Romania's Ana Barbosu had originally finished third in the event, but she dropped to fourth after the US team submitted an inquiry shortly after Chiles finished her routine.

Chiles' score was raised from 13.666 to 13.766, bumping her from fifth to third place.

Romania took a case to the CAS, which ruled that Chiles' original score should be reinstated on the basis that the US inquiry was submitted past the 1-minute deadline and should therefore be voided.

On Saturday, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said that it would respect the CAS' decision to award the bronze to Barbosu.

On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it accepted the FIG's "amendment of the ranking" and would "reallocate the bronze medal" to Barbosu.