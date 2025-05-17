Airbnb adds in-home services like chefs, massages, and trainers to booking roster

Los Angeles, California - Airbnb this week began letting users book in-home massages, chefs, and personal trainers in an overhauled app as it continues to expand beyond being just a platform for short-term lodging.

"Hotels do have one thing that we don't have, and those are services," said chief executive Brian Chesky at a launch event in Los Angeles.

"Who doesn't want a quesadilla in bed?"

Chesky described the addition of services to the platform as "giving you the best of both worlds – amazing homes with services that make them even more special."

People also have the option of using the Airbnb app to schedule the services in their own homes when they are not traveling.

Airbnb basically competes with hotels, with some people hankering for resort experiences along with the comfort of home, according to independent tech analyst Rob Enderle.

"Airbnb is providing a way to have an overall better experience and not a bad vacation in a remote location you don't know very well," Enderle said.

"Some folks want the pampering and to save a little money, because the resort experience can be pricey."

A key for Airbnb will be to make sure that in-home services booked on its platform are safe and satisfying, according to the analyst.

"If Airbnb doesn't assure the experience, this will only hurt them," Enderle said.