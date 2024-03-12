Airbnb bans hosts from using indoor security cameras in privacy push

San Francisco, California - Airbnb on Monday said it is banning security cameras inside guest homes to better prioritize privacy after longtime public criticism .

The home rental platform previously allowed indoor security cameras in common areas such as hallways and living rooms if they were clearly visible and disclosed in listings before people booked such properties.



However, people have complained on social media about finding seemingly hidden cameras in Airbnb lodgings, some of them in areas where privacy is expected.

"Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings globally as part of efforts to simplify our policy on security cameras and other devices and to continue to prioritize the privacy of our community," the San Francisco-based company said in a blog post.

The new policy, along with a tightening of rules on outdoor security cameras at Airbnb properties, will go into effect on April 30.

Doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors will still be permitted by Airbnb for home security and to detect unauthorized parties, according to the company.