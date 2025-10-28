Amazon announces thousands of layoffs as it touts "transformative" effect of AI

Seattle, Washington - Amazon on Tuesday announced it was reducing its workforce by 14,000, supposedly to streamline operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will be made.

Amazon said the reductions were a continuation of efforts "to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers’ current and future needs."

"While this will include reducing in some areas and hiring in others, it will mean an overall reduction in our corporate workforce of approximately 14,000 roles," said the statement signed by senior vice-president Beth Galetti.

Galetti called AI "the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet," adding that "it's enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before."

On Monday, reports suggested the tech giant was preparing a worldwide total of 30,000 job cuts over several months, targeting areas such as human resources, advertising, and management – almost a 10th of a total 350,000 corporate positions.

Warehouse workers, who make up the majority of Amazon's 1.5 million-strong workforce, will likely not be affected, according to Galetti, who indicated that Tuesday's job cuts were just a first step.

"Looking ahead to 2026, we expect to continue hiring in key strategic areas while also finding additional places we can remove layers, increase ownership, and realize efficiency gains," she said.

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy has lauded the potential of AI to streamline workplace operations, from engaging with customers online to making offices more efficient.

"Our conviction that AI will change every customer experience is starting to play out," Jassy said during Amazon's last quarterly earnings call.

Amazon will next report earnings on Thursday, and is among the tech titans under pressure to show the merit of huge investments in AI.