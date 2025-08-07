Apple announces major investments in the US as Trump takes credit

Washington DC - Apple will invest an additional $100 billion in the US, taking its total pledge to $600 billion over the next four years, President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook (r.) speaks as US President Donald Trump, (second from l.), Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (second from r.), and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (l.) look on in the Oval Office of the White House on August 6, 2025. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Trump announced the increased commitment at the White House alongside the tech giant's CEO Tim Cook, calling it "the largest investment Apple has made in America."

"Apple will massively increase spending on its domestic supply chain," Trump added, highlighting a new production facility for the glass used to make iPhone screens in Kentucky.

In February, Apple said it would spend more than $500 billion in the US and hire 20,000 people, with Trump quickly taking credit for the decision.

It builds on plans announced in 2021, when the company founded by Steve Jobs said it would invest $430 billion in the country and add 20,000 jobs over the next five years.

"This year alone, American manufacturers are on track to make 19 billion chips for Apple in 24 factories across 12 different states," Cook said in the Oval Office.

Trump, who has pushed US companies to shift manufacturing home by slapping tariffs on trading partners, claimed that his administration was to thank for the investment.

"This is a significant step toward the ultimate goal of... ensuring that iPhones sold in the United States of America also are made in America," Trump said.

Cook later clarified that, while many iPhone components will be manufactured in the US, the complete assembly of iPhones will still be conducted overseas.

"If you look at the bulk of it, we're doing a lot of the semiconductors here, we're doing the glass here, we're doing the Face ID module here... and we're doing these for products sold elsewhere in the world," Cook said.