Apple fans get their hands on pricey Vision Pro headset

San Francisco, California - Eager customers lined up outside Apple stores Friday to nab the first Vision Pro headsets, a $3,499 device that is the tech giant's biggest release since the Apple Watch nine years ago.

A customer is given a tutorial at the launch of the Apple Vision Pro at an Apple Store in Los Angeles, California on Friday. © DAVID SWANSON / AFP

Vision Pro's arrival from the world's most iconic device maker could be a milestone for lovers of virtual or augmented reality, who see the technology as the next chapter in online life after the smartphone.



"I am really eager to try it out and get ideas for applications," said Jose Carlos, a software engineer at Uber as he stood outside a San Francisco Apple Store.

"It is expensive, but I'm willing to pay the price to be an early adopter," he added.

With the high price and the middling success of similar and cheaper releases from Facebook owner Meta, early reviews expressed doubt that the Vision Pro will be a game-changer – at least for now.

The Vision Pro is an "astonishing" product, wrote tech website The Verge, but "also represents a series of really big trade-offs" that are "impossible to ignore."

It is "an impressive product, one that has been many years and billions of dollars in the making," but "even after trying it, I still have no idea whom or what this thing is supposed to be for," wrote The New York Times.

Critics acknowledge a definite "wow" factor, noting its state-of-the-art image quality and the joy of opening and closing apps floating in space using only your eyes and fingers.

However, the headset is heavy, messes up the user's hair, and requires a clunky battery pack, they add.

Apple CEO Cook appeared Friday at Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York City to greet the first customers accompanied by the applause of staff.

"It's tomorrow's technology today. It's the way I think about it," Cook told ABC's Good Morning America when asked about the steep prices.



"But over time, who knows what will happen. But we think we priced it for the right value today."

Earlier this week Cook appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair wearing the Vision Pro.

He drew criticism at a conference in June when he revealed the device without ever trying it on.