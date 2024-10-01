California introduces new consumer privacy protections for brain data

Sacramento, California - A new California law extends consumer privacy protection to brainwave data gathered by implants or wearable devices.

California consumer privacy law now covers brain data gathered by neural implants or other wearable devices. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend signed into law a bill amending the California Consumer Privacy Act to classify "neural data" as protected personal information along the lines of precise geolocation, genetics and biometrics.



Neurorights Foundation medical director Sean Pauzauskie called the California law "an enormous victory" for patients suffering from mental health disorders, as well as for consumers simply looking to enhance their lives with new technologies.

The NGO co-sponsored the bill with a state senator.

"The essential privacy guardrails it ensures should only boost confidence in all varieties of these revolutionary neurotechnologies, the great majority of which are based in California," Pauzauskie said in a release.

California is the second state to extend data protections to brainwaves, on the heels of Colorado putting in place a law requiring privacy safeguards along the lines of what is done for fingerprints.

The California law sends "a clear signal to the fast-growing neurotechnology industry" to protect people's mental privacy, NeuroRights Foundation general counsel Jared Genser said in a release.

Genser argued for a national brainwave data privacy law.