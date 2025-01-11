Can AI-powered garbage trucks reduce battery fire risks?

Las Vegas, Nevada - From laptops to EVs, lithium-ion batteries have fueled phenomenal tech growth in the 21st century, but businesses struggle with a significant downside: increased fire risk.

Republic showcased a state-of-the-art garbage truck built by industrial company Oshkosh that screens for the batteries. © Ian Maule / AFP

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), companies unveiled a next-generation garbage truck designed to detect these highly flammable batteries.

The innovation comes as careless disposal of batteries from smartphones, electric toothbrushes, and other gadgets has become an acute problem at recycling centers. The owner of a New Jersey recycling plant that caught fire early Thursday pointed to the batteries as a likely cause.

In the US, across the industry, "a couple of recycling centers burn down every year," said Jon Vander Ark, chief executive of waste management company Republic Services.

Republic showcased their solution at CES: a state-of-the-art garbage truck built by industrial company Oshkosh that screens for the batteries.

The vehicle resembles a conventional garbage truck, weighing in at more than 41,000 pounds and capable of carrying nine tons of cargo. But it is fully electric and outfitted with AI software that scans for problem refuse in garbage and recycling loads.

While Republic already uses detection systems at recycling facilities, batteries sometimes slip through.

If undetected, a forklift can run over a small battery and start a fire, Vander Ark told AFP.

The new trucks allow drivers to flag collections containing batteries as sensitive loads before they reach recycling plants.

"Getting that out of the stream is of huge value to us," said Vander Ark.