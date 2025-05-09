Can this cutting-edge AI tool use selfies to predict cancer survival and biological age?

Doctors often start exams with the so-called "eyeball test" – a snap judgment about whether the patient appears older or younger than their age, which can influence key medical decisions. That intuitive assessment may soon get an AI upgrade, however!

Is it time to give medical exams an AI upgrade? © Unsplash/National Cancer Institute

FaceAge, a deep learning algorithm described Thursday in The Lancet Digital Health, converts a simple headshot into a number that more accurately reflects a person's biological age rather than the birthday on their chart.

Trained on tens of thousands of photographs, it pegged cancer patients on average as biologically five years older than healthy peers.

The study's authors say it could help doctors decide who can safely tolerate punishing treatments and who might fare better with a gentler approach.

"We hypothesize that FaceAge could be used as a biomarker in cancer care to quantify a patient's biological age and help a doctor make these tough decisions," said co-senior author Raymond Mak, an oncologist at Mass Brigham Health, a Harvard-affiliated health system in Boston.

Consider two hypothetical patients: a spry 75‑year‑old whose biological age clocks in at 65, and a frail 60‑year‑old whose biology reads 70. Aggressive radiation might be appropriate for the former but risky for the latter.

The same logic could help guide decisions about heart surgery, hip replacements, or end-of-life care.