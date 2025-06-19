Will Waymo driverless taxis soon hit the streets of New York?

New York, New York - The robotaxi company Waymo wants to take its driverless taxi service to the streets of New York City – a place known for horrendous traffic jams, chaotic driving, and a massive amount of jaywalking pedestrians.

A Waymo vehicle arrives at its destination in Los Angeles, California, on May 14, 2025. © Eric Thayer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

But not so fast!

The firm, which is owned by Google's parent firm Alphabet, still has a long way to go: current New York regulations prohibit the operation of driverless vehicles.

As a result, Waymo has applied for a permit to conduct autonomous rides with safety drivers behind the wheel.

The company plans to send human-driven vehicles to New York to collect data on the streets. In an earlier effort in 2021, Waymo created precise maps of the city.

The firm is the clear leader in the robotaxi market, operating more than 1,500 vehicles and completing over 250,000 passenger rides per week in four US cities.