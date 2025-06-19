Will Waymo driverless taxis soon hit the streets of New York?
New York, New York - The robotaxi company Waymo wants to take its driverless taxi service to the streets of New York City – a place known for horrendous traffic jams, chaotic driving, and a massive amount of jaywalking pedestrians.
But not so fast!
The firm, which is owned by Google's parent firm Alphabet, still has a long way to go: current New York regulations prohibit the operation of driverless vehicles.
As a result, Waymo has applied for a permit to conduct autonomous rides with safety drivers behind the wheel.
The company plans to send human-driven vehicles to New York to collect data on the streets. In an earlier effort in 2021, Waymo created precise maps of the city.
The firm is the clear leader in the robotaxi market, operating more than 1,500 vehicles and completing over 250,000 passenger rides per week in four US cities.
Tesla and Amazon as competitors
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk plans to launch a competing service in a few days, starting in Austin, Texas.
Musk claims that new Tesla vehicles are already equipped with everything needed to operate as self-driving cars without human intervention.
But experts and rivals have cast doubts on whether Tesla vehicles can reliably drive autonomously as they solely rely on cameras.
In contrast, Waymo and other developers also use more expensive laser radars to scan the surroundings. Musk aims to leverage cost advantages and put "millions" of Tesla robotaxis on the roads.
Meanwhile, another competitor is gaining momentum: Zoox, owned by Amazon, has unveiled a factory near San Francisco for its robotaxis, which don't feature steering wheels or pedals. The production line is expected to produce more than 10,000 vehicles per year at peak capacity.
Zoox has not disclosed how quickly it expects to reach this target. Some Zoox robotaxis are already operating in Las Vegas, with San Francisco, Austin, and Miami set to follow.
Cover photo: Eric Thayer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP