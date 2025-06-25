Safety regulators look into Tesla robotaxi's viral driving mistakes

Austin, Texas - Safety regulators contacted Tesla after its self-driving cars stopped abruptly, sped, or swerved into the wrong lane as the company began limited robotaxi service, officials said Tuesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it is following up on videos posted online of Sunday's launch in Texas that showed questionable driving.

"NHTSA is aware of the referenced incidents and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information," the agency said.

NHTSA said it does not "pre-approve" new technologies, but does certify that vehicles meet standards and investigates possible defects.

"Following an assessment of those reports and other relevant information, NHTSA will take any necessary actions to protect road safety," the agency said.

On Sunday, near its corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas, Tesla began its long-awaited robotaxi service, an initial startup that Elon Musk's backers believe could lead to the company's next growth wave.

The long-awaited launch followed the dramatic meltdown this month in relations between Musk and President Donald Trump. Musk, however, has most recently expressed regrets about some remarks he made upon his departure from Washington.

NHTSA said an investigation into Tesla's Full Self-Driving software begun in October 2024 "remains open."

The agency said it is in the process of reviewing Tesla's input on the probe, but that the company has labeled the response "confidential business information" under the Vehicle Safety Act.