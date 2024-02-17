ChatGPT's OpenAI reveals impressive new text-to-video tool

San Francisco, California - OpenAI , the creator of ChatGPT and image generator DALL-E, said it was testing a text-to-video model called Sora that would allow users to create realistic videos with a simple prompt.

OpenAI has launched Sora, a new video-generation tool that can create realistic scenes from text prompts. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

The Microsoft-backed company said the new platform was currently being tested but released a few videos of what it said was already possible, with the accompanying input made to generate the video.



"Sora can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user's prompt," OpenAI said in a blog post.

The model could also take an existing still image and generate a video from it, the company said.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on X said the company was "offering access to a limited number of creators" in a testing phase.

He also invited users to suggest prompts on X, the convincing results of which he posted on the platform a few moments later. These included a short video of two golden retrievers podcasting on a mountain.

Another showed a "half duck half dragon [that] flies through a beautiful sunset with a hamster dressed in adventure gear on its back."

The San Francisco-based startup warned that the "current model has weaknesses" such as confusing left and right or failing to maintain visual continuity throughout the length of a video.