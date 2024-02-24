Does uncooked rice really dry out wet iPhones? Apple weighs in!

San Francisco, California - The well-known method of trying to dry out a mistakenly submerged iPhone in uncooked rice is not the way to get your device back up and working, said the phone's maker, Apple Inc.

Apple is warning customers against putting wet iPhones in rice to dry them out. © Rawpixel

The company has released new recommendations for handling a wet iPhone, advising against the traditional method of using uncooked rice to dry it out.

The company warns that placing a wet phone in rice could lead to damage from rice particles.



Instead, Apple suggests gently tapping out any liquid and allowing the device to dry in a well-ventilated area.

Additionally, Apple cautions against using external heat sources, compressed air, or inserting foreign objects into the phone.

If users encounter a "liquid detected" alert while charging their phones, Apple recommends unplugging the cable, tapping the phone to remove excess liquid, and letting it dry for at least 30 minutes before attempting to charge it again.