Fake Maryland school principal racist audio stokes AI alarm: "Everybody is vulnerable"

Pikesville, Maryland - A fabricated audio clip of a high school principal prompted a torrent of outrage, leaving him battling allegations of racism and antisemitism in a case that has sparked new alarm about AI manipulation.

A racist audio clip of the principal at Maryland's Pikesville High School has been proven to be AI-generated. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Police charged a disgruntled staff member at the Maryland school with manufacturing the recording that surfaced in January – purportedly of principal Eric Eiswert ranting against Jews and "ungrateful Black kids" – using artificial intelligence.



The clip, which left administrators of Pikesville High School fielding a flood of angry calls and threats, underscores the ease with which widely available AI and editing tools can be misused to impersonate celebrities and everyday citizens alike.

In a year of major elections globally, including in the United States, the episode also demonstrates the perils of realistic deepfakes as the law plays catch-up.

"You need one image to put a person into a video, you need 30 seconds of audio to clone somebody's voice," Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert at the University of California, Berkeley, told AFP. "There's almost nothing you can do unless you hide under a rock."

"The threat vector has gone from the Joe Bidens and the Taylor Swifts of the world to high school principals, 15-year-olds, reporters, lawyers, bosses, grandmothers. Everybody is now vulnerable."

After the official probe, the school's athletic director, Dazhon Darien (31), was arrested late last month over the clip.

Charging documents say staffers at Pikesville High School felt unsafe after the audio emerged. Teachers worried the campus was bugged with recording devices while abusive messages lit up Eiswert's social media.

The "world would be a better place if you were on the other side of the dirt," one X user wrote to Eiswert.

Eiswert, who did not respond to AFP's request for comment, was placed on leave by the school and needed security at his home.