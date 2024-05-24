Google to tweak AI Overview after search engine claims President Obama is Muslim

San Francisco, California - Google on Friday said it is taking "swift action" to improve AI summaries of search results, after users mocked blunders like Barack Obama being the first Muslim US president.

Google users took to social media to lampoon erroneous "AI Overview" responses to queries such as whether people should eat stones or stare into the sun or how many Muslim US presidents there have been.

"Many of the examples we've seen have been uncommon queries, and we've also seen examples that were doctored or that we couldn't reproduce," a Google spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We're taking swift action where appropriate under our content policies and using these examples to develop broader improvements to our systems, some of which have already started to roll out."

The Obama example pointed out to Google violated its policies and was taken down, according to the spokesperson.

An Overview response that adding non-toxic glue to pizza sauce was a way to stop cheese from sliding off was evidently traced to a child's Reddit post, prompting some on social media to question whether AI was gullible enough to believe everything it reads online.

The vast majority of AI Overviews provide reliable information, and guardrails built into the technology are designed to prevent harmful content from appearing, according to the Silicon Valley internet titan.