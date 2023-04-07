Google's latest policy makes apps give users a delete option

Mountain View, California - Starting 2024, Google will be forcing all apps in its store to include a feature that many users have been asking for: a clear account delete option.

From 2024 onwards, Google policy will force all apps to offer an option to delete an account inside the app or on a website. © 123RF/piter2121

You install an app, the app forces you to create an account, then it collects lots of information about you. You then decide you no longer want the app. How do you get the company to delete all the data it collected about you?

Until now, this has been notoriously difficult in some Android apps, with many providers hiding their "delete account" option in the depths of a website and sometimes not making it clear what personal data would be permanently deleted.



Users of Android smartphones are now to be given more control over their data associated with apps, and from 2024 onwards Google policy will force all apps to offer an option to delete an account inside the app or on a website.