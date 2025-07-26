Hackers hit app where women share red flags about men they've dated, sparking serious concerns

San Francisco, California - An app that lets women share "red flags" or feedback about men they have dated called Tea confirmed Friday that hackers had accessed some 72,000 images including user IDs.

(stock image). © IMAGO / Addictive Stock

A preliminary investigation indicated hackers early Friday accessed a "legacy" storage system holding images uploaded by users who signed up before February of last year, a Tea spokesperson told AFP.

Stolen pictures included some 13,000 selfies or images featuring photo identification submitted to verify Tea accounts, according to the spokesperson.

The rest of the pictures were from posts, comments, or messages publicly viewable in the app, the company said.

No email address or phone number data was accessed, according to Tea.

Tea's website boasts a "sisterhood" of more than 1.6 million women who can share dating advice and experiences anonymously on the platform.

The app has attracted interest and triggered controversy with its promise to help women avoid problematic men and get intel on dating prospects.

Critics point out privacy risks of date reviews that include photos and names, while fans tout the potential for women to avoid manipulative, dishonest, or violent encounters.