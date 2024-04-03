Is Apple working on personal robots?

San Francisco, California - Apple engineers are working on making personal robots , a report said on Wednesday, just weeks after the iPhone maker abandoned its efforts to develop an electric car.

Apple is reportedly beginning to work on personal robots after abandoning efforts to develop an electric car. © IMAGO / onemorepicture

The tech titan has people working on a robot that would follow people around at home and be helpful, according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed people familiar with the situation.

The project was in a nascent stage, and it was unclear whether it would lead to a product sold by Apple, the report indicated.

Apple did not reply to a request for comment.

The California-based company has been looking for new ways to make money beyond its iPhones and the digital content and services it sells to users.

Apple recently abandoned its ambitions to produce an electric car, according to US media reports, ending a struggling decade-long project.

It has never publicly disclosed its EV plans despite a steady drip of media leaks over the years.

Apple is reported to have transferred employees from the shuttered car division to generative artificial intelligence projects.