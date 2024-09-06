Major study explores connection between cell phone use and cancer

Berlin, Germany - Using cell phones does not increase the risk of developing cancer, the most comprehensive study on the subject to date commissioned by the World Health Organziation has found.

Using cell phones does not increase the risk of developing cancer, according to a new study. © Unsplash/@priscilladupreez

"We have analyzed and summarised all the scientific evidence from epidemiological studies, meaning human observational studies, on the topic from around the world," said co-author Dan Baaken from Germany's Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS), one of the institutes involved in the systematic review.



"We can say with high certainty that we didn't overlook anything," Baaken said.

The researchers examined 5,000 studies on the subject published over the past decades, from which they selected 63 with "critical outcomes."

In their final analysis, they included all types of cancer but focussed in particular on those affecting the central nervous system, including brain tumors.

They found that cell phone use did not lead to an increased risk of cancer, including brain tumors, pituitary tumors, salivary gland tumors, brain tumors in children, or leukemia.

Being exposed to radiofrequency radiation from base stations or broadcasting antennas also did not increase the risk of developing cancer, according to the researchers.

Cell phones, like other wireless devices, emit electromagnetic waves to transmit and receive signals, which has occasionally been associated with an increased risk of cancer in the past.