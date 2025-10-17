OpenAI halts MLK Jr. videos as racist and disrespectful deepfakes spark outrage

San Francisco, California - OpenAI has suspended its Sora 2 artificial intelligence tool from creating videos of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. after his estate complained about disrespectful depictions.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s estate has complained about racist and disrespectful AI videos created of the late civil rights icon using OpenAI's Sora 2. © IMAGO / TT

The slain civil rights leader's estate and OpenAI announced the decision in a joint statement late Thursday, saying the company would pause generations depicting King while it "strengthens guardrails for historical figures."

The move comes as families of deceased celebrities and leaders have expressed outrage over OpenAI's Sora 2 video tool, which allows users to create realistic-looking clips of historical figures without family consent.

Some users had generated videos showing King making monkey noises during his "I Have a Dream" speech and other racist and demeaning content, according to The Washington Post.

Videos reanimating other dead figures including Malcolm X, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, and Amy Winehouse have flooded social media since Sora 2's launch on September 30.

"While there are strong free speech interests in depicting historical figures, OpenAI believes public figures and their families should ultimately have control over how their likeness is used," the joint statement said.

The company said authorized representatives or estate owners can now request that their likenesses not be used in the AI-generated videos, known as "Sora cameos."

OpenAI thanked Bernice King, King's daughter who serves on behalf of the estate, "for reaching out" as well as businessman John Hope Bryant and the AI Ethics Council "for creating space for conversations like this."