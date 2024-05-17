Reddit gives OpenAI access to its wealth of posts to train ChatGPT

San Francisco, California - OpenAI will have access to Reddit data for training its artificial intelligence models and will put its technology to work on the popular discussion platform, the companies said Thursday.

Reddit, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year, has been seeking to capitalize on the value of exchanges in its varied discussion groups as it seeks to improve revenues.



Financial details of the partnership between the San Francisco-based tech firms were not disclosed. Reddit relies on advertising for revenue.

"Reddit has become one of the internet's largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up-to-date human conversations about anything and everything," Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman said in a joint release.

"Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit."

OpenAI will access Reddit data in real-time, enhancing such content in ChatGPT and powering tools on the social media platform, the companies said.