Samsung and Google phones vulnerable to attack, research group warns

Mountain View, California - Security gaps in smartphones using certain Samsung-produced chips could allow attackers to take control of the device, Project Zero, a Google-funded research group, has warned.

Samsung phones, including the S22 series, may be vulnerable to attacks, according to a Project Zero report, © IMAGO / AFLO

The Exynos modem chips are found in a range of Samsung, Google, and Vivo smartphones. All that attackers would need to launch a successful attack is to know the phone number of the device.



The vulnerable devices are:

Samsung smartphones including the S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21s, A13, A12, and A04 series

Vivo smartphones including the S16, S15, S6, X70, X60, and X30 series

Google smartphones from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series

Vehicles that use the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset

When exactly the vulnerabilities will be closed by a software update depends on the manufacturers of the respective smartphones. Pixel 7 devices have already been updated and are now secure, according to Project Zero.