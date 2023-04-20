Snapchat debuts new update featuring free AI chatbot

Los Angeles, California - The makers behind the popular photo-messaging app Snapchat are jumping on the current chatbot tech trend.

The photo-messaging app Snapchat has launched a new AI chatbot that is now available to all users for free. © IMAGO / Rüdiger Wolk

On Wednesday, Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel announced that the service would make its text bot, MyAI, available to all users for free.

With MyAI, users can communicate with the bot as if they're talking to a real person - and you can also add the bot to text chats with friends.

Until now, the chatbot was only available to customers of the Snapchat+ subscription service, which costs $3.99 per month or $29.99 a year.

For subscribers, the latest update also includes a new feature exclusively for them.

If subscribers send the chatbot a photo, the software will generate and return a matching image.