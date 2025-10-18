TED conferences leader is stepping down – but first, he's got a lot to talk about

San Francisco, California - Chris Anderson took over TED 25 years ago, when the internet was young and optimism abounded about the future it could deliver.

Chris Anderson (r.) still sees technology – particularly AI – as able to bring out the best in humanity, as he hands off the organization behind TED to Sal Khan (l.)

Since then, the New York-based conference series has become globally known for its trademark "talks" sharing big ideas for a better world, while the internet is increasingly seen as a maelstrom of misinformation and social division.

Anderson still sees technology, particularly artificial intelligence, as able to bring out the best in humanity, as he hands off leadership of the organization behind TED and its prestigious conferences to Khan Academy founder Sal Khan.

"Conversations about possibility, about what we can build together, have always been at the heart of TED," Anderson told AFP.

"It's probably what the world needs now more than ever; it's the antidote to people throwing barbs at each other."



Anderson cited social media as "the single biggest contributor to our dysfunction and to the falling out of love with technology" for many.

He faulted ad-driven business models that tie profit to time people spend on tech platforms, no matter how disturbing or unhealthy the content holding their attention.

"These algorithms have found that the best way to lock people in is to make them see the world as frightening and to see the 'other' as threatening them," Anderson said. "It's a tragedy."

Nonetheless, Anderson is a self-described optimist, confident that better things can be built.