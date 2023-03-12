This AI dreams up homes and palaces that don't exist, and the results are amazing

Generating faces of people that don't even exist is popular among artificial intelligence (AI) researchers to demonstrate and further develop the possibilities of artificial neural networks. But it can also be done with homes and the results are amazing!

This House Does Not Exist uses AI to generate architecture and homes, often against the backdrop of real places like New York City. © thishousedoesnotexist.org

Entrepreneur Pieter Levels shows with his project, called This House Does Not Exist.

The software developer has created an AI that can generate exterior and interior views of houses, as well as the appropriate image caption and descriptive text.



Tapping on the house image when you visit the page creates a new house, usually one that is beautiful and architecturally harmonious.

The pleasant appearance of most of the houses is thanks to the fact that Levels has fed his machine-learning model mainly with pictures of well-liked houses and beautiful panoramas.

Sometimes the skyline of a world metropolis, like New York City, plays a role in the background of the often organic-looking buildings. And some of the artificially-generated construction details might elicit a worried frown from a structural engineer.