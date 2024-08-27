Acrobat suffers terrifying accident at Cirque du Soleil performance

Portland, Oregon - Acrobat Mariia Konfektova is one of the biggest stars of the world-famous Cirque du Soleil, but during a performance over the weekend, she suffered a horrific accident .

Acrobat Mariia Konfektova suffered a shocking fall during her recent Cirque du Soleil performance. © Screenshot/X/@chikistrakiz

The 23-year-old enchanted the audience during the KOOZA show in Portland, Oregon, with her spectacular stunts on Saturday.

But suddenly, the audience fell silent as Konfektova lost control while suspended several feet up in an aerial ring before plummeting to the ground.

"To see something like this is very surprising and very shocking," Brian Goldstein, one of the circus attendees, told ABC News.

He was sitting very close to the ring with his two children when the accident occurred, and he recalled it as "very scary" for his daughter.

His young son Benjamin, meanwhile, had been filming the stunt on his phone and caught the fall, which he initially thought was a part of the show.

But when he saw the horror on the faces of everyone involved, he quickly changed his mind.

