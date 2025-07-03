Fireworks warehouse explosion in California leaves two injured and seven still missing

Esparto, California - Seven people remained missing Wednesday in California, a day after a fireworks warehouse explosion injured two victims and sparked a giant fire, authorities said.

Clouds of smoke rise following explosions at a firework storage warehouse in Esparto, California. © Hudson Sheats via REUTERS

The explosion occurred Tuesday evening after a fire broke out in a warehouse located in the town of Esparto, in the northern part of the state.

"Seven individuals remain unaccounted for," California's state firefighting agency said in a statement. "First responders and investigators are working diligently with the property owner to determine the whereabouts of those individuals."

The two injured people have been located and are now out of danger, according to authorities.

However, firefighters have still not been able to access the warehouse because the fireworks held inside can still explode.

Esparto Fire Chief Curtis Lawrence called the situation "very complex and risky."

"There were, you know, reports of a large debris field of large pieces of shrapnel spread out across a large area," he told a press conference.

"So we maintained a wide perimeter of a wide berth around this area today into the day, and we kept our responders in a safe location."