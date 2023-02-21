Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog

Anchorage, Alaska - A woman is in recovery after a moose randomly kicked her in the head while she was walking her dog .

A woman in Alaska was kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@ShawnReynolds_

Tracy Hansen and her dog Gunner were taking a stroll on February 16, on the same sidewalk path along Old Seward Highway they walk three times a day.

But the duo was caught by surprise when Hansen was suddenly struck in the head.

"I thought someone had not been paying attention and hit me with a bike or something," Hansen told Alaska's News Source. "I had put my hands up to my head, and I'm like, 'I'm bleeding.'"

It turns out that a giant moose decided to run up behind them and hit the woman before running her over.

Fortunately, Kate Timmons and her family were driving on the other side of the highway when they witnessed the strange incident and sprung into action by calling the moose away from Hansen.

"My husband was able to pull her over the snow bank, so we could get her in the truck with her dog and kind of get her out of the way," Timmons explained. "It definitely seemed unprovoked from our standpoint, and it happened so fast it was just like, a matter of getting her out of the situation, [and] getting her help."

While Hansen is still recovering after receiving staples in her head, she feels blessed that Timmons and her family found her when they did.

She's also looking forward to getting back to her walking routine with canine companion Gunner, who was unharmed in the incident.