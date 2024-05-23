At least four killed and over 20 injured in horror restaurant collapse

Palma, Spain - The roof of a restaurant in Spain's popular tourist island of Mallorca collapsed Thursday, killing four people and injuring more than 20 others, local rescuers said.

"There are four dead and around 21 injured," the rescuers said, adding that some of the injuries were serious.

Local media reported that the disaster took place at a two-story restaurant in the Playa de Palma area to the south of the island's capital, Palma de Mallorca, just as the high tourist season was in full swing.

Firefighters, police officers, and ambulances rushed to the scene, according to images published in local media.



Mallorca is one of Spain's Balearic Islands, whose pristine waters and beaches attract more tourists than all Spanish regions after Catalonia.