Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash kills dozens as Ukraine alleges Russian involvement

Aktau, Kazakhstan - A total of 38 people died when an Azerbaijani aircraft crashed in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Qanat Aldabergenuly Bozymbaev said on Wednesday.

Bozymbaev was speaking in an interview with the Kazakh news agency Tengrinews during a meeting with representatives of the investigation commission at the accident site.

A total of 29 occupants of the ill-fated Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft survived, some with serious injuries, he said.

A state investigation commission has already begun its inquiries. The cause of the crash remains unknown for the time being.

Recovery teams discovered the airplane's flight recorders, also known as black boxes, in the evening.

Videos showed how the plane from Azerbaijan, almost out of control, crashed from a low altitude along the coast of the Caspian Sea, failing to reach the nearby airport of Aktau.

According to eyewitness reports, the plane flew two wide circles before crashing while attempting a third.

Tengrinews published a video from the cabin which featured fallen oxygen masks and the cries of panicked passengers.

The Embraer 190 aircraft took off in the morning from the Azerbaijani capital Baku and was supposed to fly to Grozny, capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya, just over an hour later.

There were no official statements regarding the cause of the crash. Bozymbaev urged people not to draw hasty conclusions.