Baltimore Key bridge collapse: Efforts to recover victims presumed dead continue

Baltimore, Maryland - Baltimore authorities are set to focus on expanding recovery efforts after Tuesday's catastrophic accident in which a cargo ship slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse and leaving six people presumed dead.

All six were members of a construction crew repairing potholes on the bridge when the structure was sent crumbling into the Patapsco River at around 1:30 AM.



A desperate search in near-freezing conditions managed to pull two people from the choppy waters, but after nearly 16 hours, officials said they had given up hope of rescuing the others.

"At this point, we do not believe that we're going to find any of these individuals still alive," US Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath told reporters as night fell on Tuesday.

He added that responders were transitioning "to a different phase."

Speaking at the same press conference, Maryland Secretary of State Police Roland Butler said the focus would shift to a "recovery operation" by Wednesday morning.

"We're hoping to put divers in the water and begin a more detailed search to do our very best to recover those six missing people," he said.