Boeing ousts 737 Max chief in shake-up as plane failure fallout mounts

Renton, Washington - After a major plane failure , Boeing has ousted the leader of the 737 Max program at its Renton plant and reshuffled its leadership team at the Commercial Airplanes division, effective immediately.

The moves come more than a month after a Renton, Washington-assembled Max 9 saw a fuselage panel blow out of an Alaska Airlines flight departing Portland, Oregon.

Investigators contend that key bolts were missing from the plane prior to the January 5 blowout, a failure that has increased scrutiny of quality control at Boeing and its suppliers and put intense pressure on company leadership.



Ed Clark, vice president of the Max program and general manager at the Renton facility, will leave the company. He's being replaced by Katie Ringgold, the current vice president 737 delivery operations.

The changes were announced Wednesday morning in an email to employees by Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief Stan Deal.

Deal wrote that the leadership changes are intended to drive Boeing Commercial Airplanes' "enhanced focus on ensuring that every airplane we deliver meets or exceeds all quality and safety requirements."