Boeing says testing proves 787 aircraft is safe despite repeated accidents

New York, New York - Boeing defended its safety practices Monday, touting aircraft testing protocols as it girds for a tough congressional hearing featuring critics of the accident -plagued aviation giant.

"Boeing is confident in the safety and durability of the 787 and 777," the company said in a powerpoint presentation accompanying a media briefing with two senior engineers, who summarized exhaustive testing procedures to refute whistleblower allegations that some 1,400 Boeing planes suffer from significant safety issues.

Wednesday's Senate hearing is scheduled to include testimony from Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour, who went public last week with sweeping charges alleging Boeing's safety practices are deficient and that the company retaliated against him for speaking out.

The hearing, titled Examining Boeing's Broken Safety Culture: Firsthand Accounts, comes as regulators and politicians escalate scrutiny of Boeing in the wake of a near-disastrous January 5 Alaska Airlines flight on a 737 MAX that made an emergency landing after a panel of the fuselage blew out in mid-flight.

Salehpour's charges include allegations that the 787 Dreamliner contains gaps between parts well above company standards, a dynamic that could "ultimately cause a premature fatigue failure without any warning," creating unsafe conditions "with potentially catastrophic accidents," according to an official complaint to the Federal Aviation Administration released by Salehpour's attorneys.

Steve Chisholm, chief engineer for Boeing Mechanical and Structural Engineering, told reporters gathered at a Charleston, South Carolina factory and on a webcast that "there was zero fatigue" found in testing.

"We were not surprised by the lack of fatigue findings," said Chisholm, who noted that the composite materials behind the 787 were picked because they do not fatigue or corrode like traditional metals.