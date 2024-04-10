Boeing hit with more shocking allegations as whistleblower flags "critical defects"

Washington DC - Federal aviation authorities are investigating claims by a Boeing engineer that the 787 Dreamliner suffers from assembly defects that threaten safety and could cause disastrous accidents .

Boeing's 787 Dreamliner suffers from serious safety issues, a whistleblower claimed, in allegations that are under FAA investigation. © LOGAN CYRUS / AFP

Attorneys for the whistleblower, Sam Salehpour, accuse the company of putting profit over safety – and retaliating against him after he raised concerns by "involuntarily" transferring him to the 777 program.



At the 777 program, he raised more issues, for which his attorneys say he was threatened with termination.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the investigation after the claims were outlined in a New York Times article describing charges from Salehpour, who has been at Boeing more than 10 years.

"Rather than heeding his warnings, Boeing prioritized getting the planes to market as quickly as possible, despite the known, well-substantiated issues Mr. Salehpour raised," said attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, who pointed to "critical defects" on nearly 1,500 Boeing planes.

Boeing, which has been under scrutiny following an alarming series of safety problems, released a detailed defense of the aircraft, saying it is "fully confident" in the Dreamliner and denying charges it retaliated against the worker.

A Senate investigative committee has scheduled a hearing for April 17 titled Examining Boeing's Broken Safety Culture: Firsthand Accounts, said a spokesperson for Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

"Voluntary reporting without fear of reprisal is a critical component in aviation safety," the FAA said.