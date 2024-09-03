Car crashes into living room in alarming home security camera footage!

Arizona - The working week was over and the weekend was about to begin with dinner. Suddenly there was a huge shattering crash and the lives of two people and their beloved dogs changed forever!

The working week was over and the weekend was about to begin with dinner. Suddenly there was a huge shattering crash and the lives of two people and their beloved dogs changed forever! © Collage: Screenshot/GoFundMe & Screenshot/TikTok/@marcusholmberg3

Marcus Holmberg was setting the small table in the living room last Friday, his girlfriend Sabrina was adjusting the cushions on the couch and the three family dogs were waiting excitedly for a snack.

Just a fraction of a second later, they were all just lucky to be alive, because the middle-class idyll was suddenly interrupted by a loud bang followed by a car crashing into the wall of the house which left a field of dust and debris in its wake.

Holmberg posted the shocking accident video on TikTok.

"We [almost] died last night," Holmberg explains in the caption of his TikTok post.

"An angel was watching my family. We are all okay... dogs are all okay."

But what actually happened that Friday evening? An 18-year-old novice driver had been practicing drifting in front of the house and lost control of his Ford Mustang.

While they are glad to be alive, Holmberg and his girlfriend are now left with nothing.