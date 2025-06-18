Man escapes burning truck by jumping over 20 feet after horror accident!

Louisville, Kentucky - A terrifying scene unfolded last week on a highway near Louisville, Kentucky, when a man narrowly escaped an exploding truck.

As the Louisville Fire Department announced in a post on Facebook, emergency services were called to a serious accident on a highway in the direction of the city center.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they were met with a frightening sight: the truck involved in the accident was hanging halfway off the highway bridge and was engulfed in flames several feet high.

Thankfully, the driver was able to rescue himself from the truck, and his wife recounted the shocking moment on a GoFundMe page.

As the trailer of the truck stood vertically in the air, her husband tried to fight his way out of the front section that had slid down. With the flames getting closer and closer, he desperately searched for a way out through the windows and doors.

He finally managed to break open the passenger door and jumped over 20 feet into the depths, after which the vehicle exploded just a few seconds later.

During the life-saving jump, the man broke his leg, ankle, and foot and is currently still in the hospital.