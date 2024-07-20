City in shock: Historic Dallas church destroyed by brutal fire of unknown origin

Dallas, Texas - Sirens blared on Friday evening in the metropolitan city of Dallas, Texas as a beloved historical church was engulfed in flames .

No people were injured in the fire at the 19th-century First Baptist Dallas Church building complex in the city center, as reported by CBS late on Friday.

Firefighters brought the flames under control, but the complex partially collapsed.

The cause of the fire was initially unknown.

While the fire was being extinguished, a major alarm was sounded in downtown Dallas.

Photos and videos showed the cloud of smoke from a distance.

Close-ups showed a glowing red ball of fire in the historic part of the building, which was reportedly built in 1890.

According to the New York Times, the First Baptist Dallas Church itself was founded in 1868 and is a sprawling complex consisting of several interconnected buildings.