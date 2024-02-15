Delta air line passengers get disgusting shock from overhead bins mid-flight

Netherlands - Passengers on board Delta Air Lines got a disgusting surprise when maggots fell onto passengers!

Passengers on a Delta flight got a disgusting surprise as maggots rained down mid-flight, and shared some photos of the plane via social media. © Screenshot/reddit/lightspeedCEO

When the Delta plane took off from Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Tuesday everything went according to plan as they headed for Detroit, Michigan. Then, around an hour into a flight, things took a disgusting and unforgettable turn.

A bag full of rotting fish opened up in one of the overhead compartments in the economy seating. Maggots started falling onto the passengers sitting below.

The flight was forced to turn back around and headed back to Amsterdam, The Independent reported.

Once back on Dutch soil, all the passengers disembarked. The crew removed the bag full of fish and set it aside to be destroyed.

Delta then took the plane out of service for deep cleaning.