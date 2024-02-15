Delta air line passengers get disgusting shock from overhead bins mid-flight

A Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was forced to turn back when maggots fell from an overhead compartment and on to passengers.

By Marcus Scholz

Netherlands - Passengers on board Delta Air Lines got a disgusting surprise when maggots fell onto passengers!

Passengers on a Delta flight got a disgusting surprise as maggots rained down mid-flight, and shared some photos of the plane via social media.
Passengers on a Delta flight got a disgusting surprise as maggots rained down mid-flight, and shared some photos of the plane via social media.  © Screenshot/reddit/lightspeedCEO

When the Delta plane took off from Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Tuesday everything went according to plan as they headed for Detroit, Michigan. Then, around an hour into a flight, things took a disgusting and unforgettable turn.

A bag full of rotting fish opened up in one of the overhead compartments in the economy seating. Maggots started falling onto the passengers sitting below.

The flight was forced to turn back around and headed back to Amsterdam, The Independent reported.

Five US Marines killed in helicopter crash identified
Accidents Five US Marines killed in helicopter crash identified

Once back on Dutch soil, all the passengers disembarked. The crew removed the bag full of fish and set it aside to be destroyed.

Delta then took the plane out of service for deep cleaning.

Maggots fell on passengers' heads on Delta flight

Passengers directly disturbed by the maggot drama recalled their experiences on X and Reddit.

"My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots," one Reddit user wrote. "The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh."

They added that they saw the fly larvae wriggling around on the seats.

A few passengers said that the owner of the fish-filled suitcase was detained while the rest of the passengers left the aircraft. They weren't sure what consequences the individual faced.

While passengers on the disrupted flight were reportedly compensated with 8,000 air miles, a hotel room, and a meal voucher, this is a flight they won't soon forget.

Cover photo: https://twitter.com/kelce__/status/1757362885129289741

More on Accidents: