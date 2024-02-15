Delta air line passengers get disgusting shock from overhead bins mid-flight
Netherlands - Passengers on board Delta Air Lines got a disgusting surprise when maggots fell onto passengers!
When the Delta plane took off from Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Tuesday everything went according to plan as they headed for Detroit, Michigan. Then, around an hour into a flight, things took a disgusting and unforgettable turn.
A bag full of rotting fish opened up in one of the overhead compartments in the economy seating. Maggots started falling onto the passengers sitting below.
The flight was forced to turn back around and headed back to Amsterdam, The Independent reported.
Once back on Dutch soil, all the passengers disembarked. The crew removed the bag full of fish and set it aside to be destroyed.
Delta then took the plane out of service for deep cleaning.
Maggots fell on passengers' heads on Delta flight
Passengers directly disturbed by the maggot drama recalled their experiences on X and Reddit.
"My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots," one Reddit user wrote. "The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh."
They added that they saw the fly larvae wriggling around on the seats.
A few passengers said that the owner of the fish-filled suitcase was detained while the rest of the passengers left the aircraft. They weren't sure what consequences the individual faced.
While passengers on the disrupted flight were reportedly compensated with 8,000 air miles, a hotel room, and a meal voucher, this is a flight they won't soon forget.
Cover photo: https://twitter.com/kelce__/status/1757362885129289741