Delta flight turned around after passenger's diarrhea nightmare

Atlanta, Georgia - Atlanta, we have a problem ! A Delta Air Lines flight had to be turned around after a passenger had the worst case of the runs imaginable.

According to multiple reports, flight DL 194 to Barcelona, Spain took off as scheduled from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on September 1.

Things quickly took a terrible turn for one person on board, however. About two hours into the journey, the pilot alerted traffic control to a "biohazard issue."

Then came the bizarre words that made the story go viral: "We've had a passenger who's had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."

The plane eventually had to land back in Atlanta and was delayed for another few hours as staff cleaned up the mess, which was unfortunately captured on video in what has to rank as a horror scene.

"Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans," a Delta Air Lines statement read, according to CNN.