Plane crash lands on Long Island beach at sunset

Mt. Sinai, New York - Beachgoers on Long Island, New York, were shocked by the crash landing of a small plane during a breathtaking sunset .

Beachgoers captured a plane's emergency landing on Cedar Beach in Long Island. © Screenshot/Instagram/@longislandwiseguy

Due to an engine failure, a Cessna 152 aircraft had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday around 7:30 PM on Cedar Beach in Mt. Sinai, abc7 reported.

Visitors to the beach were also unharmed, but captured the nerve-wracking incident on camera. Footage shared on social media shows the plane descending over Cedar Beach. When the landing gear touches the sand, the plane overturns.

Fortunately, both occupants of the two-seater - a 60-year-old pilot and a 59-year-old female passenger - were uninjured.