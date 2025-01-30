Figure skating world mourns victims of Washington plane crash

Washington DC - The close-knit world of figure skating was in mourning on Thursday after a passenger jet carrying athletes and coaches, including former Russian world pairs champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, crashed into Washington's Potomac River.

The US Capitol is visible as emergency response units assemble on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport as search and rescue operations are underway after a plane crashed into the Potomac River. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The plane carrying 64 collided midair with a military helicopter as it was approaching Reagan National Airport in Washington DC on Wednesday evening, plunging into the freezing river.

Several members of the US figure skating community were also passengers, the sport's national governing body confirmed. They had been taking part in a training camp for top juniors that was held after the US championships, which took place in Wichita, Kansas, over the weekend.

"U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard," the national governing body said in a statement. "We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts."

Authorities in the US have not confirmed the identities of any of the victims, but Russia's state TASS and RIA news agencies cited anonymous sources as saying that Shishkova and Naumov were on board, as well as Inna Volyanskaya, a former pair skater who competed for the Soviet Union.

"The International Skating Union (ISU) and the global skating community are deeply shocked by the tragic accident," the sport's world governing body said in a statement.

"We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board."

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy."

"Figure skating is more than a sport. It's a close-knit family and we stand together. We remain in close contact with US Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time."