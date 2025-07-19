Car plows into crowd of people queuing outside Los Angeles club, injuring dozens

Los Angeles, California - A car plowed into a crowd outside a nightclub in East Hollywood in the early hours of Saturday, injuring at least 31 people, according to Los Angeles emergency services.

At least 31 people were injured, some of them seriously, after a car drove into a crowd queueing up outside a Los Angeles club in the early hours of Saturday. © AXN NEWS via REUTERS

Seven victims were in critical condition and six were seriously hurt, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. All victims were either treated at the scene or transported to nearby hospitals.

The incident took place around 2 AM PT at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Vermont Avenue, near the live music venue The Vermont Hollywood.

Initial reports suggest the driver – who an LAPD official said was shot after the crash – may have lost consciousness before crashing into people queuing up outside the club, while also hitting a taco truck and a valet stand, a fire department spokesperson told local media.

Photos from the scene showed a dark gray vehicle with heavy front-end damage and debris scattered across the roadway. A total of 124 fire personnel responded to the scene.

A witness told NBC News he saw "people everywhere, laying down, unconscious, people, bleeding out and stuff" outside the location.