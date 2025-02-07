Flight carrying 10 people reported missing in Alaska

Nome, Alaska - A small commercial flight carrying 10 people was reported missing Thursday in Alaska, according to law enforcement.

A Bering Air Caravan bound for Nome, Alaska, has gone missing en route. © IMAGO / Dreamstime

Alaska state police said a Bering Air Caravan with nine passengers and one pilot on board was reported overdue on a flight from Unalakleet to Nome at 4:00 PM Alaska Standard Time.

The two cities are located roughly 146 miles apart from each other across the Norton Sound.

Search and rescue crews "are working to get to the last known coordinates" of the flight, authorities said in a statement.

The missing flight is the latest incident in a recent string of aviation disasters in the US.

On January 30, a passenger jet collided midair with a US Army helicopter in the capital city of Washington, killing all 67 people aboard.