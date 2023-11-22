Funeral shock finds wrong person in casket in huge mix-up

Jackson, Mississippi - It was a family's worst nightmare when they wanted to say goodbye to their loved one at a funeral – but there was a complete stranger in the coffin .

A huge mix-up occurred at a funeral home in Mississippi when the wrong body was placed in a casket (stock image). © Unsplash/The Good Funeral Guide

Georgia Robinson of Jackson, Mississippi wanted to pay her last respects to her deceased sister Mary Jean Robinson, but the funeral ended in disaster after a huge mix-up.

When the relatives looked into the coffin at Mary Jean's wake earlier this month at People’s Funeral Home, they could hardly believe their eyes: the family had never seen the person lying there.

"We were walking down to view her body, and I knew something was kind of off.," Georgia told WLBT about the traumatic experience.

"I could tell that it wasn’t her from far back."

She explained the person lying in the casket was wearing the clothes and jewelry she had chosen for her sister, but was a complete stranger.

When Robinson confronted the head of the funeral home about the mistake, he "was very rude and very uncaring," she said.

He even apparently told the family they would "have to pay for everything all over again."