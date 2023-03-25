Giant explosion at Pennsylvania chocolate factory kills multiple people

West Reading, Pennsylvania - A huge explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania killed at least two people on Friday. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the tragedy .

The explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company factory took place just before 5 PM EDT, as multiple media outlets reported.

It left two dead, and five people are missing. At least eight people have been hospitalized for medical care.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, as WPVI reported, but authorities believe it may have been a gas leak.

Videos posted on social media show the factory building exploding, flames, and debris flying through the air, as well as a huge plume of black smoke.

"It’s pretty leveled, unfortunately, there’s not too much to be able to salvage from it," Mayor Samantha Kaag told WPVI. "The building in the front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward."